On Thursday, Raytheon Co., one of the world’s largest defense contractors, shared a video of Griffin missile weapon tests.
Video posted on Twitter on Fer. 13 appears to show the test of Griffin low-cost modular system, that can be launched from the ground or air as a rocket-powered missile or dropped from the air as a guided bomb.
“The Griffin missile is a multi-platform, multi-service weapon with a proven track record,” Raytheon’s tweet read.
The company’s website said the Griffin missile is a multi-platform, multi-service weapon that has a proven track record for successful rapid integration on land, sea and air platforms.
It is available in two variants: Griffin A, which is an aft-eject missile and Griffin B, which is a forward-firing missile. Raytheon continues to evaluate additional upgrades to Griffin that enables the warfighter.
The Griffin missile provides the user with flexible employment options through a simple, easy-to-operate, graphical user interface. The user can select from multiple flight profile and fuzing modes. It also provides lethal effects and employs GPS-aided inertial guidance and a semi-active laser seeker for pinpoint accuracy.
GRIFFIN A MISSILE
- An aft-eject missile from a common launch tube
- Deployed from platforms like the C-130 aircraft
- Measures 43 inches long, weighs 34 pounds and has a low collateral damage 13-pound warhead
- Production began in 2008
GRIFFIN B MISSILE
- A forward-firing missile that uses a composite launch tube
- Launches from rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft, ground-launch applications and maritime platforms
- Operational on the U.S. Navy’s Cyclone-class Patrol Coastal ships
- Measures 43 inches long, weighs 34 pounds and has a low collateral damage 13-pound warhead
- Production began in 2010
