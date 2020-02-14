On Thursday, Raytheon Co., one of the world’s largest defense contractors, shared a video of Griffin missile weapon tests.

Video posted on Twitter on Fer. 13 appears to show the test of Griffin low-cost modular system, that can be launched from the ground or air as a rocket-powered missile or dropped from the air as a guided bomb.

“The Griffin missile is a multi-platform, multi-service weapon with a proven track record,” Raytheon’s tweet read.

The company’s website said the Griffin missile is a multi-platform, multi-service weapon that has a proven track record for successful rapid integration on land, sea and air platforms.

It is available in two variants: Griffin A, which is an aft-eject missile and Griffin B, which is a forward-firing missile. Raytheon continues to evaluate additional upgrades to Griffin that enables the warfighter.

The Griffin missile provides the user with flexible employment options through a simple, easy-to-operate, graphical user interface. The user can select from multiple flight profile and fuzing modes. It also provides lethal effects and employs GPS-aided inertial guidance and a semi-active laser seeker for pinpoint accuracy.

GRIFFIN A MISSILE

An aft-eject missile from a common launch tube

Deployed from platforms like the C-130 aircraft

Measures 43 inches long, weighs 34 pounds and has a low collateral damage 13-pound warhead

Production began in 2008

GRIFFIN B MISSILE

A forward-firing missile that uses a composite launch tube

Launches from rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft, ground-launch applications and maritime platforms

Operational on the U.S. Navy’s Cyclone-class Patrol Coastal ships

Measures 43 inches long, weighs 34 pounds and has a low collateral damage 13-pound warhead

Production began in 2010