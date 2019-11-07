U.S. weapons maker Raytheon Company has released new impressive footage of a recent test of the shoulder launched Guided Carl-Gustaf munition.

The test firings were performed at the Bofors Test Center in Karlskoga, Sweden, according to a company news release.

The Carl-Gustaf weapon system built by Saab in coordination with Raytheon is used by the U.S. Army and ground forces of more than 40 other countries. The new semi-active, laser-guided munition will allow militaries to accurately engage stationary or moving targets at distances up to 1.2 miles (2,000 meters).

Raytheon Company and Swedish aerospace and defense firm successfully completed a series of guided flight tests for the shoulder-launched, guided Carl-Gustaf munition on September 25-26, 2019.

“The Guided Carl-Gustaf Munition is a next step in the evolution of the Carl-Gustaf system. It will be the most advanced Carl-Gustaf munition yet and will offer greater precision, minimise collateral damage and deliver outstanding performance with pin-point accuracy and multi-target capability,” says Görgen Johansson, Head of Saab business area Dynamics.

“Raytheon and Saab have been working together to start development of a precision-guided munition that will penetrate multiple types of targets, such as light armor, bunkers and concrete structures, at extended ranges. This lightweight round will overmatch potential adversaries while decreasing collateral damage, making it an ideal weapon when fighting under restricted rules of engagement,” says Sam Deneke, Raytheon Land Warfare Systems vice president.

In 2017, Saab announced its partnership with Raytheon to develop new weapons for infantry forces. The Guided Carl-Gustaf munition will be designed to increase the capability of the combat proven, shoulder-launched, multi-role weapon system Carl-Gustaf.