Defense manufacturing giant Raytheon has released impressive footage showing Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) anti-tank missile test.

Posted on the Raytheon Facebook account, the video shows North Carolina National Guard’s 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team tested TOW long-range, heavy assault-precision anti-armor, anti-fortification and anti-amphibious landing weapon system.

First produced in 1970, TOW is one of the most widely used anti-tank guided missiles.

The company’s website said the TOW missile enables ground forces to achieve overmatch against adversary armored and wheeled systems, regardless of the environment or conditions.

The weapon system is deployed with more than 20 international armed forces and integrated on more than 15,000 ground, vehicle and helicopter platforms. It’s also the preferred heavy assault anti-armor weapon system for NATO, coalition, United Nations and peacekeeping operations worldwide.

With its extended range performance, the TOW missile is the long-range precision, heavy anti-tank and assault weapon system of choice for the U.S. Army Stryker, Bradley Fighting Vehicle, ITAS High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle and Light Armored Vehicle-Anti-tank platforms. Upgrade programs will extend the missile’s life cycle beyond 2050. Raytheon has delivered more than 690,000 TOW weapon systems to U.S. and allied warfighters.