The Javelin Joint Venture team, by Raytheon Company and Lockheed Martin, has been awarded a $185.6 million contract for the Javelin missile production.

The contract, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, calls for full-rate production of the Javelin weapons system, includes All Up Rounds, Command Launch Unit retrofits, battery coolant units, Javelin outdoor trainers, outdoor trainer instruction station, tripods, Javelin vehicle launcher and electronics.

Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2023.

Fiscal 2018 and 2019 research, development, test and evaluation; Navy procurement; Marine Corps procurement; and missile procurement, Army funds in the combined amount of $185,601,502 were obligated at the time of the award.

Javelin is the world’s most versatile and lethal one-man-portable, anti-tank, guided munition and surveillance weapon system. It is made by the Javelin Joint Venture, a partnership between Raytheon Company and Lockheed Martin.

Javelin provides the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps and numerous international customers a fire-and-forget, medium-range missile. It’s easy to use and offers enhanced situational awareness and demonstrated lethality against a wide array of targets, such as armored vehicles, bunkers and caves.

Using an arched top-attack profile, Javelin climbs above its target for improved visibility and then strikes where the armor is weakest. To fire, the gunner places a cursor over the selected target. The Javelin command launch unit then sends a lock-on-before-launch signal to the missile. With its soft launch design, Javelin can be safely fired from inside buildings or bunkers.