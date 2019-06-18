Raytheon Company engineers are integrating a gamer-style interface or Warfighter-Machine Interface (WMI) to be exact, into a soon-to-be-fielded Patriot air and missile defense system upgrade.

This new command and control technology allows coalition operators of Raytheon’s combat-proven Patriot air and missile defense system to view complex data in a new, easy-to-understand way.

WMI replaces pixelated shapes and a complex directory system with the type of 3-D visuals, easy-to-read status pages and search functions that any gamer would find familiar. Raytheon testing shows that WMI improves Soldier reaction time and decreases the potential for errors during engagements. It also reduces the time required to train operators to employ Patriot.

“Raytheon is constantly enhancing, upgrading and modernizing Patriot to ensure it can outpace evolving threats,” said Tom Laliberty, Raytheon Integrated Defense System’s Vice President of Integrated Air and Missile Defense. “Incorporating WMI into PDB 8.1 leverages the latest technological advances to provide the 16 members of the Patriot partnership a user interface with a total view of their respective battlespace.”

In 2018, the U.S. Army decided to field WMI across Patriot – all 60 fire units and 15 battalion headquarters – at both the battalion- and battery-level command and control. PDB 8.1 with WMI is scheduled to reach initial operational capability with the U.S. Army in 2022. When Patriot partners subsequently upgrade to PDB 8.1, WMI will be included.