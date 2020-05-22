Raytheon Co., one of the world’s largest defense contractors, has been contracted by the U.S. Department of Defense for National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System, best known as NASAMS.

The $92,3 million contract, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, covers sustainment, maintenance, training, refurbishment, overhaul, engineering services and spares to support ongoing operations of the NASAMS.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 14, 2024.

The Raytheon’s website said the NASAMS is a highly adaptable mid-range air defense solution. NASAMS consists of the Sentinel radar, Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile, and KONGSBERG’s Fire Distribution Center.

NASAMS provides air defenders with a tailorable, state-of-the-art defense system that can maximize their ability to identify, engage and destroy current and evolving enemy aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicle and emerging cruise missile threats.

As noted by the company, NASAMS is owned by eleven countries and has been integrated into the U.S. National Capital Region’s air defense system since 2005. In addition to the U.S., Norway, Finland, Spain, The Netherlands, Oman, Lithuania, Indonesia, Australia, Qatar and one undisclosed country have chosen to depend on NASAMS for homeland defense and the defense of critical assets.