Raytheon Co., one of the world’s largest defense contractors, has been awarded a $26 million foreign military sales contract for field artillery C3, Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System.

The deal covers Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System, also known as the AFATDS, sales to Poland and Romania.

Work will be performed in Woburn, Massachusetts, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 19, 2021.

The company’s website said the prioritizes targets received from various sensors and performs attack analysis using situational data combined with commander’s guidance. The result is timely, accurate and coordinated fire support options to engage targets using Army, Marine, Navy and Air Force weapon systems. The system provides complete flexibility to manage attacks on preplanned and time-sensitive targets.

AFATDS supports weapon systems such as mortars, field artillery cannons, rockets, close air support, attack helicopters, and Naval Surface Fire Support (NSFS) systems.

AFATDS also acts as a fire support “server” to LAN-based and Tactical Internet-based clients, including the AFATDS Effects Management Tool (EMT), and the USMC Command and Control Personal Computer (C2PC) EMT.

AFATDS is used in all U.S. Army echelons from weapons platoon to corps and in the Marine Corps from firing battery to Marine Expeditionary Forces. AFATDS is installed aboard the U.S. Navy LHA/LHD Class big deck amphibious ships to support Expeditionary Strike Groups (ESGs) for amphibious operations.