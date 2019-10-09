One of Israel’s largest defense firms on Tuesday has announced that it will showcase the latest solution for future combat fighting vehicles during the 2019 Association of the United States Army annual meeting in Washington, D.C.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems will demonstrate its latest solution for the future combat fighting vehicle enables two crew members to perform their mission, in a fully protected closed hatch vehicle, with a breakthrough transparent cockpit design, enabling 360-degree situational awareness, using augmented reality for real-time battlefield information and data. This includes targets, Blue Forces, and other Points Of Interest (POI’s), as well as an autonomous mission support system, for autonomous mission planning, driving, and simultaneous operation of all vehicle weapon systems, all based on combat artificial intelligence capabilities.

The Joint Forces has reported that advanced artificial intelligence and deep learning capabilities are at the heart of two of Rafael’s leading next-generation technologies, that have been integrated into its Suite for Future Armoured Vehicles, featuring a Transparent Cockpit and quantum leap in AI capabilities, combining the most advanced subsystems and optionally-manned technologies, and transforming any armoured vehicle – including AFVs, APCs and tanks – into an ultra-modern combat system.

Rafael is a leading international defense contractor with combat-tested and proven systems that are optimized for multi-domain operations, survivability, maneuverability, and lethality.

For over 70 years, Rafael has pioneered advances in defense, cyber and security solutions for air, land, sea, and space. The company’s innovations are based on extensive operational experience and an understanding of evolving combat requirements. They enable the rapid development of effective solutions for complex battlespace challenges.