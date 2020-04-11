The U.S. Department of Defense using Defense Production Act authority to ramp up N95 mask production, according to Lt. Col. Mike Andrews, Department of Defense spokesman.

$133 million investment will increase U.S. domestic N95 respirator mask production by over 39 million over the next 90 days

“On the evening of April 10, the Department of Defense received approval from the White House Task Force to execute the first DPA Title 3 project responding to COVID-19.

The $133 million project will use these authorities to increase domestic production capacity of N95 masks to over 39 million in the next 90 days.

The increased production will ensure the U.S. Government gets dedicated long term industrial capacity to meet the needs of the nation.

Additional details, including the names of the companies, will be provided in the coming days when the contract is awarded.

N95 masks have been seen as a critical resource and the Defense Department has already pledged 10 million such masks from its own stockpiles to the Department of Health and Human Services.

An N95 respirator is a respiratory protective device designed to achieve a very close facial fit and very efficient filtration of airborne particles.

The ‘N95’ designation means that when subjected to careful testing, the respirator blocks at least 95 percent of very small (0.3 micron) test particles. If properly fitted, the filtration capabilities of N95 respirators exceed those of face masks. However, even a properly fitted N95 respirator does not completely eliminate the risk of illness or death.

If worn properly, an N95 mask is meant to help block large-particle droplets, splashes, sprays, or splatter that may contain germs (viruses and bacteria), keeping it from reaching your mouth and nose. N95 masks may also help reduce exposure of your saliva and respiratory secretions to others.