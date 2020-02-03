The Defense Logistics Agency has released a request for the procurement of combat knives at the U.S. government’s main contracting website.

The agency has released a request for proposals for contractors interested in supplying aircrew survival knife, also known as Aircrew Survival Egress Knife or ASEK.

The ASEK is the special knife system designed and manufactured by The Ontario Knife Company, one of the few remaining American bayonet manufacturers. It has a number of features that aid in escaping an aircraft, such as the ability to be used as a hammer to break acrylic glass cockpit windows and cut through an aircraft’s aluminum skin.

It comes with an anodized aluminum strap cutter to cut webbings, cord, cloth, etc. It has a screwdriver and a honing rod to keep your knife field sharp. The fire retardant scabbard fits on the pilot’s vests, load-bearing equipment, web belt, belt or can be worn on the calf as designed for Air Warrior. The strap cutter fits in the left leg pocket on flight suits and is a must for medical crews.

The company’s website said ASEK іystem tested and approved to meet the criteria defined by the US Army.