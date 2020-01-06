The U.S. Department of Defense wrote to the Iraqi government that it is repositioning forces in line with a request from the Iraqi parliament and prime minister.

In letter says that the U.S. troops would pull out of the country and would be repositioning forces over the next few days and weeks.

The redeployment of Soldiers will be carried out by CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, with AH-64 Apache that will provide support. Aviation operation will take place, including over the “green zone” of Baghdad, mainly in the nighttime.

“Sir, in deference to the sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq, and as requested by the Iraqi Parliament and the Prime Minister, CJTF-OIR will be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement,” read the letter.

It was signed by United States Marine Corps Brigadier General William H. Seely III, commanding general of Task Force Iraq, the U.S.-led military coalition against Islamic State

The authenticity of the letter, which was addressed to the Iraqi defense ministry’s Combined Joint Operations Baghdad, was confirmed to Reuters independently by an Iraqi military source.

“We respect your sovereign decision to order our departure,” it said.

Washington Post Beirut bureau chief Liz Sly has confirmed its authenticity of the letter.

“Though the letter doesn’t bear a signature, the US military has confirmed its authenticity. Not clear yet whether it’s a full or partial withdrawal, but the reference to deference to the Iraqi parliament’s decision makes it seem pretty definitive.“ wrote Liz Sly at her twitter account.

But later added that: “General Milley has just said the letter regarding troop movements out of Iraq was a draft, and releasing it was a “mistake.” It was however delivered to the Iraqi military. It seems the U.S. military is as confused as everyone else about what their intentions are.”

“Defense Secretary Esper says there is “no decision to withdraw.” U.S. officials say there is a repositioning of forces for purposes of force protection. But the letter clearly states there will be “movement out of Iraq.” It’s hard not to see this as a prelude to withdrawal,” also wrote Liz Sly.