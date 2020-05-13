The U.S. Department of Defense said Tuesday that Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Javelin Joint Venture won a new million contract modification to cover the purchase of additional Javelin Weapon System.

The modification, from U.S. Army Contracting Command, is valued at more than $121 million.

Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 missile procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $121,764,089 were obligated at the time of the award.

The Javelin is considered the first “fire-and-forget” shoulder-fired anti-armor weapon system. Its unique top-attack flight mode, self-guiding tracking system and advanced warhead design allows it to defeat all known tanks up to 2,500 meters away from the firer.

Last week, also was announced that Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, who together form the Javelin joint venture, have recently completed production of its first F-Model of the anti-tank missile, the latest variant that will be delivered to the Army.

In a statement presented on 6th May, Javelin Joint Venture vice president and Lockheed Martin Javelin program director David Pantano said that the F-Model combines multiple features such as blast fragmentation and high-explosive anti-tank into a single warhead.