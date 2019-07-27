The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced that the State Department has approved Thailand’s request for 60 Stryker infantry carrier vehicles.

The proposed sale, which was announced by the DSCA on 26 July, covers sixty Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicles (ICV)and sixty M2 Flex .50 cal machine guns as well as spares, systems, weapons, training, and support. The estimated value is $175 million.

“The Stryker vehicles will increase Thailand’s capability to defend its sovereign territory against traditional and non-traditional threats by filling the capability void between light infantry soldiers and heavy mechanized units. Thailand will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces,” the DSCA said in its approval notification.

According to the DSCA, the principal contractor for the Stryker vehicle is General Dynamics Land Systems, Sterling Heights, MI.

A wheeled fighting vehicle, the agile, mobile and lethal Stryker bridges the gap between heavy and light army formations.

The Infantry Carrier Vehicle provides protected transport and, during dismounted assault, supporting fire for the infantry squad. The Stryker is a full-time four-wheel drive, selectively eight-wheel drive, armoured vehicle weighing approximately 19t which carries an infantry squad with their equipment. On paved roads the vehicle can attain speeds of 62 mph without a governor and 37 mph with a governor.

The basic infantry carrier vehicle (ICV) provides armoured protection for the two-man crew and a squad of nine infantry soldiers.