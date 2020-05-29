The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of Patriot missiles to Kuwait with an estimated cost of $800 million, a Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Thursday.

The prime contractor for the sale of up to 84 Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancements (MSEs) and related equipment is Lockheed Martin Corporation, the Pentagon agency said in a statement.

The Government of Kuwait has requested to buy 84 PAC-3 MSEs with canisters; 2 Patriot MSE test missiles 2-Pack per unit of issue; 35 remanufactured (upgrades): Patriot modification kit, missile launchers A902+ Series to A903 Series; 26 PAC-3 Missile Round Trainer (MRT); and 26 Empty Round Trainer (ERT).

Patriot PAC-3 MSEs will supplement and improve Kuwait’s capability to meet current and future threats and provide greater security for its critical oil and natural gas infrastructure. Kuwait will use the enhanced capability to strengthen its homeland air defense by better meeting current and future air threats. The acquisition of these missiles will allow for integration with U.S. forces for training exercises, which contributes to regional security and interoperability. Kuwait will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and services into its armed forces.

PAC-3 is a surface-to-air missile defense system, which provides a highly reactive hit-to-kill capability in both range and altitude while operating in all environments.

PAC-3 protects ground forces and critical assets at all echelons from advanced aircraft to cruise missiles and tactical-ballistic missiles.