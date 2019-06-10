28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade has announced that Pennsylvania Soldiers with Bravo Company and Delta Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, received a mobilization order for Operation Freedom’s Sentinel and are scheduled to deploy in late 2019.

Over 50 Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldiers will be part of this deployment. The units are based at Fort Indiantown Gap but Soldiers come from all over the commonwealth and some even reside in neighboring states.

Soldiers were notified of this deployment prior to the official release to allow their families and employers the maximum amount of time to prepare.

“We always strive to support our Soldiers’ families and it becomes even more critical when their loved ones deploy overseas,” said Col. Howard Lloyd, commander of the 28th ECAB. “We are also focused on doing what we can to alleviate the known stress on their civilian employers.”

Operation Freedom’s Sentinel is part of the Global War on Terrorism and is the official name for the mission succeeding Operation Enduring Freedom. Terrorist groups like ISIS and Al-Qaeda still function in the OFS area of operations and remain a threat to international stability, peace and safety.

Bravo Company Soldiers operate CH-47 Chinook helicopters and Delta Company Soldiers provide aviation maintenance. They will work with partner nations to ensure these terrorist groups can no longer launch attacks against Americans or their friends around the world.