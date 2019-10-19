The U.S. Army Contracting Command on 18 October awarded Oshkosh Defense a contract worth approximately $159 million to produce a modified variant of Family of Medium Tactical Vehicle (FMTV).

Oshkosh Defense, a division of Oshkosh Corporation, was awarded a new contract in Foreign Military Sales to Israel, according to the U.S. Department of Defense news release.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 17, 2024.

In 2017, Defense News reported that Israel’s Ministry of Defense already purchased the first six trucks to ensure the firm’s Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) meets Israeli requirements.

Also, the Israel Defense Forces have disclosed plans to procure new Panter multi-purpose armoured vehicle developed on FMTV tactical trucks to replace ageing fleet of Zeev and Safaron.

The Oshkosh’s website said the Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) stands alone as the get-things-done resource for military operations. Crew-protecting armor and advanced technologies work in concert to provide the capability, versatility, mobility and protection to move troops and supplies, recover vehicles and weapon systems or haul equipment wherever the mission requires.

Commonality of parts across chassis variants significantly reduces the logistics burden as well as operational and support costs. And with a Long-Term Armor Strategy-compliant cab (LTAS) and other advanced technologies, military personnel get the enhanced protection they need to confidently complete their missions.