U.S. Specialty vehicle manufacturer Oshkosh Corp. said Tuesday its defense division will showcase the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) in Europe this week at the Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) show, amid growing international interest.

“We’re very pleased to be at DSEI this week with our Joint Light Tactical Vehicle,” said Mike Ivy, Senior Vice President and General Manager, International Programs at Oshkosh Defense. “We’re even more pleased to share that international interest in the JLTV platform continues to grow,” Ivy continued. To date, the United Kingdom, Lithuania, and Slovenia have publicly expressed interest in procuring the JLTV.

The JLTV family of vehicles is designed to restore payload and performance that were traded from light tactical vehicles to add protection in recent conflict, according to the Army.

The JLTV vehicles come in different variants with multiple mission package configurations, all providing protected, sustained, networked mobility that balances payload, performance and protection across the full range of military operations.

“Oshkosh is committed to delivering an extremely affordable, highly connected and protected solution to our valued U.S. allies,” Ivy added. “In fact, we’ve successfully executed several of the most challenging demonstrations and trials just this year.”

The JLTV not only met but exceeded the rigorous demands it faced, including many failure-free miles both on-road and off-road.

“The U.S. Army and Marine Corps have plans to purchase 49,099 and 15,390 respectively, and now our allies know why. There is simply nothing quite like the JLTV,” Ivy concluded.

The Marine Corps Combat Development Command, Combat Development and Integration also recently announced that the JLTV program has reached Initial Operational Capability (IOC), nearly a year ahead of schedule.

To date, the U.S. government has ordered over 11,000 JLTVs and Oshkosh has delivered over 750 to the U.S. Army and Marine Corps.