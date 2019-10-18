The U.S. industry-leading designer and manufacturer of tactical military trucks and armored wheeled vehicles Oshkosh Defense, a division of Oshkosh Corporation, announced today that it has celebrated a production milestone as the 5,000th Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) drove off the production line.

The JLTV is a complement and replacement for the Humvee. The Humvee was designed as a utility vehicle, but the JLTV was built from ground up as an armored system.

The JLTV trumps the HMMWV in every aspect of the triangle: a scalable engine with a base tune that currently doubles the horsepower of the HMMWV; an increased operating payload to roughly 2,500 more pounds; and increased organic protection before additional armor kits, which results in an increased average vehicle range before operational mission failure.

JLTVs give service members more options in a protected mobility solution that is also the first vehicle purpose-built for modern battlefield networks.

JLTV is designed to be able to take on any type of terrain while still offering enough protection to take a hit from the enemy.

The JLTV program is currently in Full Rate Production (FRP) and has completed all reliability qualification and performance testing as well as logistics supportability evaluations around the country. In August 2019, the United States Marine Corps reached Initial Operating Capability (IOC), almost a full year ahead of schedule.

More than 49,000 are expected to be fielded by 2040.