Olin Corporation, one of the leading U.S. manufacturers of ammunition, has been awarded U.S. Army contract modification for small-caliber ammunition production.

The modification, from U.S. Army Contracting Command and announced on Tuesday, is valued at more than $75,7 million and will cover production of 5.56mm, 7.62mm and .50 caliber ammunition.

“Work will be performed in Oxford, Mississippi, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2021,” according to a statement issued by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Olin Corporation began in 1892 as a small blasting powder supplier in East Alton, Illinois. Following a few decades of success, along with some fruitful acquisitions, Olin added Mathieson Chemical Corporation into the mix, further increasing Olin’s product offering. Over time, the new Olin has grown and expanded to encompass several complementary business units, among them—Olin Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls and Olin Epoxy.

In 1931, Olin brought Winchester into the fold; the leading manufacturer of ammunition in the United States. Collectively, these business segments employ 6,500 professionals in more than 20 countries with customers in nearly 100 countries across the globe.

The ammunition included in the contract is used by a variety of weapons including the M4 Carbine, Barret M107 caliber rifle and various other rifles, handguns, and machine guns.