U.S. defense contractor Northrop Grumman has just wrapped up two-week testing and demonstration of its full sector, 360-degree, GaN-based AESA solution for the U.S. Army’s Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) program.

Northrop Grumman demonstrated its in-production, innovative solution for the U.S. Army’s LTAMDS program during an open “Sense Off” competition at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico from May 16 – June 1.

“Our mature, gallium nitride (GaN)-based design demonstrated an advanced system with our current capabilities aligned with the Army’s requirements,” said Christine Harbison, vice president, land and avionics C4ISR division, Northrop Grumman. “Our solution supports the need for rapid deployment with an architecture that allows for significant margin of capability growth to protect our warfighters today and in the rapidly changing threat environment.”

Northrop Grumman’s LTAMDS solution demonstrated a mission capable system with growth potential leveraging advanced, affordable, low-risk, in-production and fielded technologies from across the company’s active electronically scanned array (AESA) portfolio. The system provides a 360-degree full-sector mission capability. Designed from the outset to meet the warfighters’ current and future needs, Northrop Grumman’s LTAMDS solution aligns with the Army’s top requirements, including speed to field. An embedded logistics capability enables quicker and more affordable modernization and better sustainability over the life-cycle of the program.

Northrop Grumman’s LTAMDS solution builds upon the company’s decades of expertise in sea, land, air and space-based military radar technology and high-performance microelectronics. The company’s offering is the latest Northrop Grumman sensor product to incorporate and use GaN high power density radio frequency components for greater performance.

Having successfully completed the demonstration phase, the company will deliver its final LTAMDS proposal to the Army in the coming weeks for evaluation.