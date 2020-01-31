U.S. defense contractor Northrop Grumman has received a contract modification by the U.S. Navy for the purchase of two Gallium Nitride full-rate production systems and spares in support of Program Executive Officer Land Systems, Quantico, Virginia, according to U.S. Department of Defense.

Gallium nitride (GaN) is often referred to as the future of high energy. This is a hard crystalline compound, and this material is faster and more efficient than other high-power semiconductor materials.

Companies like Northrop Grumman use this unique structure to enable the next generation of wideband communications, radar, electronic warfare, and navigation.

GaN is efficient and durable, making it perfect to power radar and communications satellites. For Northrop Grumman radar, that means better tracking and better threat detection.

Northrop Grumman is a pioneer in the design and fabrication of high-speed components for established and emerging commercial markets, including cellular and broadband wireless systems as well as aerospace, defense and scientific applications. Northrop Grumman also offers foundry services that utilize advanced silicon, silicon-germanium, silicon-carbide, gallium nitride, and gallium arsenide and indium phosphide semiconductor manufacturing processes.

Northrop Grumman is using its decades of expertise with GaN and other advanced materials to empower warfighters in their missions.