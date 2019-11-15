A new version of a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle was spotted during operator training of new ground vehicles at Fort McCoy, Wis..

The Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) Utility (UTL) in a two-door variant, designed to haul cargo or shelters, takes part in the Army’s newest vehicle operator training, according to Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.

The JLTV family of vehicles is designed to restore payload and performance that were traded from light tactical vehicles to add protection in recent conflict, according to the Army. JLTVs give service members more options in a protected mobility solution that is also the first vehicle purpose-built for modern battlefield networks.

JLTV operator training at Fort McCoy began in May 2019.

This family of vehicles is an Army-led, joint-service program designed to replace a portion of each service’s light tactical wheeled vehicle fleets while closing an existing capability gap. Intended to provide protected, sustained, networked mobility for personnel and payloads across the full range of military operations, the JLTV family of vehicles will restore the fleet’s balance of payload, performance and protection.

The JLTV is meant to replace the Humvee all across the Department of Defense. The JLTV is equipped with more highly evolved technology compared to the basic equipment of a Humvee. The JLTV is mechanically reliable, maintainable with on-board diagnostics, all terrain mobile, and equipped to link into current and future tactical data nets.

The JLTV is transportable by a range of lift assets, including rotary-wing aircraft, to support operations across the range of military operations. Its maneuverability enables activities across the spectrum of terrain, including urban areas, while providing inherent and supplemental armor against direct fire and improvised explosive device threats.