The National Security Agency (NSA) has certified the new TACLANE- Nano (KG-175N) network encryptor to secure voice, video and data information classified Top Secret/SCI and below traversing public and private IP networks, according to a General Dynamics Mission Systems news release.

This NSA certification validates the TACLANE-Nano’s capability to protect the most critical data communications through government networks and national security systems worldwide at any time.

Compact and mobile, the new TACLANE-Nano provides end-to-end encryption in the smallest, lightest and lowest power configuration of any HAIPE device available today. The TACLANE-Nano is designed with the latest in crypto modernization technology to provide high assurance protection of voice, video and data classified for information classified TS/SCI and below at over 100 Mb/s aggregate throughput and is MIL-STD-810G ruggedized to withstand the rigors of any mobile environment.

The TACLANE-Nano operates faster than 100 megabits per second aggregate throughout in a Size, Weight, Power and Cost (SWaP-C) optimized form factor, ruggedized to withstand the rigors of a mobile environment. Its small size and high speed allow it to be used for dismounted tactical forward deployment, unmanned or manned intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), covert and special operations.

“General Dynamics is committed to advancing our TACLANE portfolio to address our customers’ unique mission needs from enterprise to edge,” said Brian Morrison, vice president and manager of the Cyber Systems line of business for General Dynamics Mission Systems. “This certification makes TACLANE Type 1 encryption available in a ruggedized low SWaP form factor to bring our proven data security to the tactical edge of the battlefield.”

The TACLANE-Nano is available for purchase via General Dynamics Mission Systems or NSA Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract.