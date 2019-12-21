The defense arm of specialty truckmaker Oshkosh Corp has confirmed that Montenegro among the first NATO allies will receive newest Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs).

Oshkosh Defense, announced Wednesday that the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Warren has placed an $803.9 million order for 2,721 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs). Additional orders from the U.S. Army Contracting Command are anticipated within this fiscal year.

This order includes JLTVs for the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Navy. It also includes vehicles for the country of Montenegro via Foreign Military Sale (FMS).

“Today’s order also includes 30 JLTVs for the country of Montenegro, among the first NATO allies to receive the vehicle,” said in a news release.

In October, Breaking Defensereported that the U.S. appears to be finalized an agreement with Montenegro to sell them dozens of brand-new Joint Light Tactical Vehicles.

In addition, the official Twitter account of Israel’s Ministry of Defense has reported that the IMoD International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT) has signed an agreement with the Montenegro Ministry of Defense. The G-to-G agreement awards Elbit Systems Ltd a contract for the acquisition of Remote Controlled Weapon Station (RCWS) which will be integrated into the U.S. manufactured JLTVs.

Elbit Systems will perform full integration of the 12.7mm RCWS onboard the new JLTVs over a three-year period and will provide logistic support for a seven-year period.

In mid-November, the Ministry of National Defense Republic of Lithuania also reported that that the Defence Materiel Agency under the Ministry of National Defense and the U.S. Department of Defense signed the Letter of Offer and Acceptance concerning procurement of 200 units of the JLTVs.

The new tactical vehicles will strengthen the present capabilities of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, increase mobility, personnel protection and combat power. Lithuania is purchasing the JLTVs through mediation of the U.S. Government from its selected manufacturer Oshkosh Defense.