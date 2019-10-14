The U.S. truck maker Mack Defense has unveiled a Granite-based 40-ton capacity all-terrain crane, the ATC-40T, at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition.

“Mack Defense and Manitowoc are proud to introduce the ATC–40T, which was engineered to meet the evolving needs of the U.S. Army,” said David Hartzell, president of Mack Defense. “Our partnership brings together best-in-class commercial equipment from both companies, leveraging off-the-shelf solutions to create a better overall value proposition.”

The Mack Defense ATC–40T is a collaboration based upon the commercially available Mack Granite chassis, one of the most popular and proven heavy-duty vocational trucks in the world, and Manitowoc Crane, which has been the standard for truck-mounted hydraulic cranes for more than four decades. The ATC-40T delivers a proven system engineered to exceed the U.S. Army’s performance requirements for a Type 1 medium crane with an all-terrain solution capable of up to 40-ton lifts in severe or hostile conditions.

“Most parts for the current 30-year old U.S. Army crane are no longer manufactured,” Hartzell said. “With the ATC-40T, parts are commercially available, which helps to not only expedite production and delivery, but also helps standardize training, maintenance and logistics.”

The ATC-40T features an ergonomic Mack Granite cab and dash design with joystick crane controls designed to feel familiar to both new and more experienced equipment operators. It also includes operator aids such as a load moment indicator and alarms to lock out if the user exceeds weight, height or boom extension. Together, these features help improve safety, especially for new operators. The ATC-40T also has an optional armored cab that increases operator survivability.

Manitowoc, America’s leading heavy lift provider, has produced cranes for the U.S. military since the 1950s and is committed to providing the most innovative, advanced and comprehensive range of lifting solutions with products that have long set the standard for excellence worldwide.

Mack Defense has a long history of military support that became the story behind the Mack Bulldog. Mack provided more than 6,000 AC model trucks to support U.S. and British efforts during World War I. The Mack AC model earned a reputation for unparalleled reliability and durability on the battlefield, impressing British soldiers who noted the trucks had the tenacity of the Bulldog, at the time a symbol of Britain.

Photo by Misty Martin, M3DC Defense Consultant