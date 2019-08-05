America’s most powerful ground weapon, M1A2 Abrams tanks, takes part in multinational exercise Agile Spirit 19 in the country of Georgia.

The Army’s current main battle tank take part in joint, multinational exercise Agile Spirit 19 that enhances U.S., Georgian, allied and partner forces lethality, interoperability and readiness in a realistic training environment.

AGS is conducted every other year and is part of U.S. European Command’s Joint Exercise Program. The purpose of the exercise is to increase interoperability among participating nations militaries and strengthening regional security cooperation. AGS is on its eighth iteration. Approximately, 3,300 military personnel from 14 allied and partner nations will participate in this theater security cooperation exercise. Agile Spirit occurs at three training locations in Georgia – Senaki Air Base, Vaziani and Orpholo Training Areas.

During the active phase of the exercise, U.S. Army Soldiers with M1A2 Abrams tanks conducts battle drills for a mechanized range at training locations in Orpholo.

The M1A2 is a further improvement of the M1A1 with a commander’s independent thermal viewer, weapon station, position navigation equipment, and a full set of controls and displays linked by a digital data bus.

An M1A2 tank crew typically consists of four Soldiers who rely on each other to destroy enemy vehicles, emplacements and positions.