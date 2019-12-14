Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp will increase the Joint Air-to-Ground Missile production, according to the recent award of the U.S. Army Contracting Command.

The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Friday a $15,5 million modification to the previously awarded contract for the Joint Air-to-Ground Missile, or also know as JAGM, production line for a rate ramp increase of 50 to 100 missiles per month.

Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, with an estimated completion date of March 30, 2022.

The JAGM designed to ultimately replace the iconic Hellfire missile that earned fearsome acclaim on the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter. It is a precision-guided munition for use against high-value stationary, moving, and relocatable land and maritime targets. JAGM utilizes a multi-mode seeker to provide precision point and fire-and-forget targeting day or night in adverse weather, battlefield obscured conditions and against a variety of countermeasures. A multi-purpose warhead provides lethal effects against a range of target types, from armored vehicles, thin-skinned vehicles, and maritime patrol craft to urban structures and field fortifications. JAGM delivers the Joint Services a single air-to-ground missile with improved lethality, operational flexibility, and a reduced logistics footprint.

JAGM boasts the ability to use a semi-active laser (SAL) or radiofrequency (RF) as a means of guiding it to target. Moreover, the crew can switch modes within seconds as a combat scenario evolves.

JAGM leverages the fielded and combat-proven HELLFIRE II Romeo (AGM-114R) propulsion, warhead and control sections. The JAGM system will be compatible with all joint rotary-wing and fixed wing aircraft that are compatible with the HELLFIRE II missile.