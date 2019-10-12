Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin will disclose new details of the development of land-based hypersonic strike prototype during upcoming the AUSA Meeting and Exposition that will take place from 14th October to 16th October at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C., United States.

Hypersonic weapons provide a survivable and affordable capability that will overcome distance in contested environments using high speed, altitude and maneuverability. They amplify many of the enduring attributes of airpower – speed, range, flexibility and precision.

Robust experience in high-speed flight has positioned Lockheed Martin to be an industry leader in hypersonic technology, providing the most mature and cost-effective solutions for addressing increasing threats in the global security arena.

Lockheed Martin has invested in developing and demonstrating hypersonic technology for over 30 years. As a result of this investment, the company is at the forefront of operationalizing hypersonic capabilities, systems and engineering.

“Hypersonic development is advancing around the globe. We’re ahead of the game in advancing this next-gen technology,” Lockheed Martin said on its Twitter account.

Hypersonic systems are a game-changer for national security. Creating hypersonic technology presents several tough, complex engineering challenges. Hypersonic systems will travel at Mach 5 and potentially even faster.

Hypersonic strike weapons are a key aspect of the long-range precision fire modernization effort for the Army and the national security strategy to compete with and outpace potential threats.