Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp has posted a new video showing its ONYX exoskeleton.

According to the company, the cutting-edge exoskeleton technologies can bring new capabilities to fighting forces and improve endurance and safety in industrial settings.

Lockheed Martin’s new powered lower-body exoskeleton, ONYX, has demonstrated its ability to increase mobility and reduce fatigue of its users. By reducing the effort in walking and climbing, this technology can literally help soldiers and first responders go the extra mile while carrying mission-essential equipment.

ONYX conforms to the human body. Sensors distributed on the exoskeleton report speed, direction, and angle of movement to an on-board computer that drives electro-mechanical actuators at the knees.

The exoskeleton delivers the right torque at the right time to assist knee flexion and extension. ONYX ultimately reduces the energy needed to cross terrain, squat, or kneel. These benefits are most noticeable when ascending or descending stairs or navigating inclined surfaces.

ONYX has been designed to provide enhances strength and endurance to carry taxing loads over distance, to enable better handling and support for heavy weapons and reduce the metabolic cost of transport to improve endurance and reduce fatigue.