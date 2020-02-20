The U.S. Army recently awarded LONGBOW Limited Liability Company (LBL), a joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC), a five-year sustainment indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract for up to $235.8 million to provide post production support services for the AH-64 Apache helicopter AN/APG-78 LONGBOW Fire Control Radar (FCR) to international customers.

The FCR provides high performance with very low probability of intercept. Longbow’s radar rapidly and automatically searches, detects, locates, classifies, and prioritizes multiple moving and stationary targets on land, air, and water in all weather and battlefield conditions to the maximum range of the Longbow missile.

The IDIQ contract value is estimated over five years and now provides tailorable services as individual orders for foreign military sales customers. Post-production sustainment services include program and logistics management, repair of system modules as required, replenishment of depot parts, field engineering support, and operator and maintainer training for AH-64D and AH-64E configurations.

“With a tailored sustainment approach, customers have the flexibility to add services as needed based on fleet demands,” said Jim Messina, LBL president and Lockheed Martin program director. “This contract also enhances LBL’s agility to achieve our customers’ sustainability requirements.”

The sustainment IDIQ contract includes initial task orders for 12 foreign military customers in 11 nations, three of which have been awarded, with others planned for transition by year-end. Additional customers may also be added during the five-year contract period of performance.

“A significant benefit of the sustainment IDIQ contract vehicle is rapid contract award timeline for our international allies,” said Shalini Gupta, LBL vice president and Northrop Grumman director for LONGBOW programs. “LBL can now be awarded sustainment task orders within weeks after Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) signature, versus the previous timeline of years to complete the contract process.”