The U.S. Army awarded Lockheed Martin with a $40,6 modification to contract for Modernized Turret kits for the Apache attack helicopter, the U.S. Department of Defense said.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2023.

The contract modification, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, covers work for increases operational availability and boosts system performance for Pilots of Apache attack helicopters.

Early, Lockheed Martin has reported that Modernized Turret (M-TUR) replaces the legacy Target Acquisition Designation Sight (TADS) system turret assembly as the structure that interfaces with the Apache AH-64E aircraft and houses the M-TADS/PNVS sensors.

M-TUR increases operational availability and boosts system performance for pilots. The enhanced performance addresses user requirements for greater rates and acceleration of sensors in azimuth and elevation. The new design incorporates reliability and maintainability improvements for significant life cycle cost savings.