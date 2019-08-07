Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp has received a $405,7 million contract to deliver parts and equipment for Army’s Conventional Prompt Strike missile.

Lockheed Martin space facility in Littleton to design, develop and construct large diameter rocket motors, associated missile body flight articles and related support equipment for Army Intermediate Range Conventional Prompt Strike Weapon System flight test demonstrations, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The new contract award comes less than a week after the United States withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

According to the current information, the Army’s Conventional Prompt Global Strike program achieve a non-nuclear strike anywhere around the globe within an hour. A prompt global strike appears useful as part of a package of options to counter anti-access and area denial measures.

Such a weapon would allow the United States to respond far more swiftly to rapidly emerging threats than is possible with conventional forces. A PGS system could also be useful during a nuclear conflict, potentially replacing the use of nuclear weapons against 30% of targets.

The contract announced on Tuesday is a modification to a previously announced, unpriced contract. Work will be done at Littleton, Colorado, with an expected completion date of Jan. 1, 2024.