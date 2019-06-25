The U.S. Department of Defense has announced on Monday that Lockheed Martin Corp. has been awarded a $561,8 million contract for production tactical missiles for U.S., allies.

According to a statement released by the DoD, Lockheed Martin was awarded foreign military sales contract for the production of Army tactical missile and launching assembly service life extension program production 3.

Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas; Camden, Arizona; Boulder, Colorado; Clearwater, Florida; St. Louis, Missouri; Lufkin, Texas; Windsor Locks, Connecticut; and Williston, Vermont, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2022.

According to several media reports, Lockheed Martin is under a U.S. Department of Defense Foreign Military Sales contract to produce new HIMARS’ tactical missiles for Bahrain, Poland and Romania.

HIMARS is a lightweight mobile launcher, transportable via C-130 and larger aircraft for rapid deployment, that fires Guided MLRS and TACMS munitions.

HIMARS consists of a launcher loader module and fire-control system mounted on a standard five-ton truck chassis. A specialized armored cab provides additional protection to the three occupants who operate the system. In addition to the U.S. Army and Marine Corps, HIMARS is also fielded internationally.

The new missile system uses GMLRS all-weather rocket designed for fast deployment that delivers precision strike beyond the reach of most conventional weapons. GMLRS Unitary rockets greatly exceed the required combat reliability rate and have established a reputation for affordability.

In combat operations, each GMLRS rocket is packaged in an MLRS launch pod and is fired from the Lockheed Martin High Mobility Artillery Rocket System HIMARS or M270 family of launchers. GMLRS was established as an international cooperative program among the U.S. and allied nations.