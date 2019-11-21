The Ministry of National Defense Republic of Lithuania has confirmed that on Thursday the Defence Materiel Agency under the Ministry of National Defense and the U.S. Department of Defense will sign the Letter of Offer and Acceptance concerning procurement of 200 units of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, known as the JLTV.

According to a recent service news release, the signature will be the culmination of the efforts of the Ministry of National Defence to supply the Lithuanian Armed Forces with high quality product for the best value for money.

The JLTV family of vehicles is designed to restore payload and performance that were traded from light tactical vehicles to add protection in recent conflict.

The JLTV, which is manufactured by tactical vehicle manufacturer Oshkosh Defense, was designed to offer protection levels greater than those of up-armored Humvee’s and Mine Resistant Ambush Protected designs but in a considerably smaller and lighter package.

The new tactical vehicles will strengthen the present capabilities of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, increase mobility, personnel protection and combat power. Lithuania is purchasing the JLTVs through mediation of the U.S. Government from its selected manufacturer Oshkosh Defense.

The JLTV will support a two- or four-man crew plus gunner, similar to the Humvee. In addition, it increases the protection for that crew. This protection is similar to that provided by the mine-resistant, ambush-protected all-terrain vehicle, however the JLTV is approximately two-thirds the weight, improving mobility and transportability.

Additionally, the JLTV payload capacity can range from 3,500 to 5,100 pounds without losing protection or mobility. It also offers greater speed over terrain, acceleration, reliability and fuel efficiency when compared to the Humvee.