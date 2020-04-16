Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, a leading supplier of remote weapon stations, has received the award for delivering its Protector Remote Weapon Station (RWS) to Lithuanian Armed Forces as part of $170.8 million Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program.

The company’s website said the Protector is the world’s most fielded Remote Weapon System with more than 20,000 units delivered and in use by customers around the globe

According to the Armyrecognition.com, this award is part of the United States Army Commonly Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) program and includes a request for Oshkosh Defense Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV).

Early, the Defense Materiel Agency under the Ministry of National Defence of Lithuania and the U.S. Department of Defense have signed a letter of offer and acceptance for the procurement of 200 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs).

The new vehicles are expected to strengthen the capabilities of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, provide greater mobility, personnel protection and combat power. Lithuania will buy the JLTVs from the U.S. Government.

The JLTV, which is manufactured by tactical vehicle manufacturer Oshkosh Defense, was designed to offer protection levels greater than those of up-armored Humvee’s and Mine Resistant Ambush Protected designs but in a considerably smaller and lighter package.

Currently, the JLTV Family of Vehicles comes to U.S. Army and Marines Corps in different variants with multiple mission package configurations, all providing protected, sustained, networked mobility that balances payload, performance and protection across the full range of military operations.