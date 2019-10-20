The Latvian National Guard, part of the Latvian National Armed Forces, has received Husky landmine detection and route clearance system, according to the press office of the Latvian Defense Ministry.

54th Engineer Battalion, 2nd National Guard Brigade received three Husky Mounted Detection Systems, or HMDS, worth around $7.8 million provided by the United States.

Under the U.S. Foreign Military Financing Program, the United States has provided Latvia with three Huskies, personnel training and technical support.

The Husky HMDS is a counter explosive hazard system that provides standoff detection and marking of metallic and low-metallic surface-laid, shallow-buried antitank landmines, trigger mechanisms and deep buried improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in support of area access route clearance operations. HMDS is a mission equipment package mounted on current and programmed Husky vehicles organic to engineer units.

The Husky is like the blood hound of the pack. This is the vehicle that will travel out in front of the rest, and look for the hidden dangers. The husky is designed to take an explosion. The front and rear will just fall apart; while the middle, where the single occupant is, will be safe.

The Husky is responsible for saving an indiscriminate number of lives on its mission up and down the supply routes in hostile areas, because of its ability to find threats.

The Husky is an effective and reliable system that has located thousands of IEDs since it has been deployed by the U.S. Army and partners.