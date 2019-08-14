The latest version of Stryker armored fighting vehicle was showcased during the 11th Annual Ground Vehicle Systems Engineering and Technology (GVSETS) & Advanced Planning Briefings for Industry (APBI) at the Novi Suburban Collection Showplace.

This advanced version uses a modified variant of the C3030 Medium Caliber Armament System (MCAS) turret developed by John Cockerill Defense.

The C3030 MCAS weapon system is designed within the framework of a CRADA with the U.S. Army Armament Research, Development and Engineering Center (ARDEC). This turret is intended to become the Next Generation MCAS of the US Army.

Since CMI Defence’s down-selection for its CRADA at the end of 2015, extensive work has been carried out. This enabled CMI Defence to deliver a first 30mm industrialized turret in 2017, which has already undergone numerous tests, including live firings. This turret is the result of a two years effort based on CMI Defence’s design, development and prototyping capabilities, deriving both from its experience in the design of the multi-cannon Cockerill 3000 Series and from its ability to understand the needs of its customers.

According to CMI Defence America Inc., this CRADA will be used to inform the requirements of multiple current and future US Government Medium and Large Caliber programs.

The C3030 MCAS is thus the American variant of the Cockerill 3030, of which a large number are currently being produced in CMI Defence’s European workshops, within the frame of a major armament program.