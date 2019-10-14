U.S. defense contractor L3Harris Technologies announced that it has begun initial deliveries of its new Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B) that provides U.S. Army soldiers with improved situational awareness, mobility and protection.

The delivery is part of an initial order under a $391 million ENVG-B Directed Requirement contract from the U.S. Army received in 2018, according to a company news release.

L3Harris delivered the first 40 combat-ready systems as part of an initial fielding that is expected to be completed by early 2020. This advanced binocular night vision goggle supports the Army’s Soldier Lethality Cross-Functional team priorities. The ENVG-B includes L3Harris’ high-performance white phosphor image intensification technology in a dual-tube goggle, as well as a separate thermal channel for image fusion and thermal target detection. This technology will enhance the ability to locate and engage threats and access common operating environment imagery.

“The ENVG-B is the result of a year-long collaboration with the U.S. Army to deliver the most advanced night fighting system ever fielded,” said Dana Mehnert, President, Communication Systems, L3Harris. “This is the first networked night vison system that brings battlefield imagery and data directly to the soldier’s eye, providing situational awareness beyond the capability of near-peer threats facing the U.S. military and our allies around the world.”

Following the delivery of the first 40 units, L3Harris received two additional delivery orders totaling approximately $153 million for nearly 7,000 additional systems and logistics support. Combined with the initial $88 million delivery order, L3Harris has received orders to deliver just over 10,000 ENVG-B systems under the Directed Requirement contract.

The ENVG-B includes a new high-resolution display and an embedded soldier wireless personal area network, rapid target acquisition and augmented reality algorithms to interface with the U.S. Army’s Nett Warrior. The complete system will interface with the Army’s family of weapon sights, while enhancing interoperability and data sharing.