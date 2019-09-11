The Javelin Joint Venture team, by Raytheon Company and Lockheed Martin, has successfully combined modern missile weapon systems with unmanned ground vehicles.

Joint Venture team integrated its Javelin missile into Kongsberg’s PROTECTOR Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) mounted on a Titan unmanned ground vehicle built by QinetiQ North America and Milrem Robotics.

Javelin and .50 caliber machine gun were fired, remotely and wireless, from a TITAN Unmanned Ground Vehicle at the U.S. Army Redstone Test Center, Alabama, validated the integration of the weapon station, missile and vehicle. Video from the missile and RWS, as well as control and firing signals was transferred on a secure circuit over radio.

The combination of a wireless and remotely controlled weapon system, integrated on an unmanned vehicle, introduces capabilities that will secure our soldiers mission and safety to an even greater extent, said Pål Bratlie, Executive Vice President Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.

“Javelin is ready to support emerging military robotic vehicle requirements,” saidSam Deneke, Raytheon Land Warfare Systems vice president. “Remotely operated technology like this protects soldiers in battle.”

Javelin has been fielded on the Common Remote Operations Weapon Station-Javelin across U.S. Army Stryker 8×8 vehicle brigades inEurope.

“Javelin offers true fire-and-forget engagements to 4 kilometers in most operational conditions,” saidDavid Pantano, Javelin Joint Venture vice president and Lockheed Martin Javelin program director. “Once the launch command is issued, soldiers and vehicle assets like the UGV can reposition out of harm’s way. These tests demonstrated our ability to evolve Javelin capabilities to address new missions in support of the warfighter.”

Javelin is a versatile one-man-portable and platform-employed anti-tank and multi-target precision weapon system. The Javelin Joint Venture team has produced over 45,000 Javelin missiles and 12,000 command launch units. The program continually updates the system to stay ahead of advancing threats, including enhancing its platform-mounted capabilities.

U.S. and coalition forces have used Javelin extensively in Afghanistan andIraqin more than 5,000 engagements.