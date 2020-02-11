Israel has launched serial production of new Eitan wheeled armoured personnel carriers, the country’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

“The Armored Vehicles Directorate in IMoD will begin serial production of the “Eitan” – the first wheeled APC,” the Defense Ministry message states.

It also added that the new Eitan will become operational at the end of 2021 and will be equipped with the ‘Iron Fist’ advanced, active defense system and an unmanned turret.

Brig. Gen. Guy Paglin, head of the ministry’s Armoured Vehicles Directorate, said, as quoted by The Times of Israel on Sunday, that the Eitan “will be the world’s most well-protected APC, equipped with advanced combat capabilities”.

The new Eitan is the first wheeled APC to be used by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and includes advanced defense systems such as the Trophy active protection system and hi-tech armor designed to protect against anti-tank missiles.

The Eitan will weigh 30-35 tonnes, have a 750 hp engine, and be able to reach speeds of up to 90 km/h on paved roads, the MoD said. The APC variant will be able to carry 12 personnel, including the commander, driver, and gunner.