U.S. Navy Vice Adm. David H. Lewis, director of the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA), visited the facility of the U.S. small arms manufacturer SIG SAUER to learn more about the production of the newest M17 and M18 weapon systems.

Head of DCMA toured SIG SAUER for a visit to the facility and to see first hand the M17 and M18 being produced, according to a company news release.

“SIG SAUER was honored to welcome U.S. Navy Vice Admiral David H. Lewis, Director of the Defense Contract Management Agency, and the DCMA Team to our Newington, NH Headquarters for a visit to our facility and to see firsthand the M17/M18 being produced,” the company said on Facebook.

The new M17 and M18 modular handgun systems are now being placed into service with all branches of the U.S. Military.

The modular handgun systems program is the first in a line of modernization efforts that the service will pursue over the next few years.

The MHS program is comprised of the M17 full-size variant and M18 compact variant 9 mm pistols. The majority of Army MHS users will use the M17 variant. Individuals and units requiring a concealed weapon will use the M18 variant. Both variants include modular features to allow for the future addition of different targeting enablers (e.g., infrared and visible laser pointers), pistol grips, and alternate magazine options.

The Army currently has plans to buy approximately 238,000 weapon systems (approximately 231,000 M17 and 7,000 M18). The Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force may purchase 224,000 pistols under the same contract