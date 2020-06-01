Germany’s armed forces, the Bundeswehr, are currently testing a new variant of MG4 A3 light machine gun, according to a recent service news release.

The German Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) requested the Army’s Airborne Brigade 26 from Zweibrücken to test the new weapon system in detail.

The advanced version of MG4 light machine gun designed and developed by German firearm manufacturer Heckler & Koch. It meets all these requirements perfectly and offers the latest technological advances. It provides unmatched performance characteristics: Owing to its low recoil, the shot is readily controllable, giving high target precision. Its great combat effectiveness and range, optimal rate of fire and simple handling make it a weapon unlike any other.

In addition to a new coat of paint, the new version of the MG4 also got a new 4×30 rifle scope. The weight is now around 8.6 kilograms.

After three weeks of testing and 7,000 shots, the findings are now being evaluated. Together with the Army Development Office and the Heckler & Koch company, the last improvements are being made so that the weapon can be delivered to the troops next year.