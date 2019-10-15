General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, a global aerospace and defense company, has disclosed the development of Next Generation Squad Weapons (NGSW) consist of the NGSW-Automatic Rifle (NGSW-AR) and the NGSW-Rifle.

The U.S. defense contractor released Monday short video showing its variant of new weapon systems designed as a replacement for the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon in Brigade Combat Teams, echelons above Brigade Sapper and Mobility Augmentation Companies.

The NGSW will combine the firepower and effective range of a machine gun with the precision and ergonomics of a rifle, yielding capability improvements in accuracy, range and lethality. The weapon will be lightweight, fire lightweight ammunition and have reduced acoustic and flash signature. Soldiers will employ the NGSW-AR against close-, mid- and extended-range targets in all terrains and conditions.

The NGSW-AR will replace the M-249 Squad Automatic Weapon, or SAW, in the Automatic Rifleman Role, and the NGSW-R will replace the M4/M41 Carbine in Brigade Combat Teams.

The U.S. Army recently chose General Dynamics-OTS Inc., AAI Corporation Textron Systems and Sig Sauer Inc. to deliver prototypes of both the automatic rifle and rifle versions of the NGSW, as well as hundreds of thousands of rounds of special 6.8mm ammunition common to both weapons.

The NGSW is planned for fielding 2021 or 2022. Versions of the weapon are intended to be equipped with sophisticated technologies such as ballistic calculation, intelligent targeting and tracking capabilities, wireless communication and advanced camera-based capabilities.