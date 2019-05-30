General Dynamics has unveiled its next-generation of precision-guided mortar systems during the 21st session of CANSEC 2019 in Ottawa, Canada.

Defense, security and aerospace giant showcased Roll Controlled Guided Mortar (RCGM) design at the CANSEC defense trade show in Ottawa.

According to the company’s presentation, in today and tomorrow’s conflicts there is a greater need for increased precision on target with reduced collateral damage. General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems’ 81mm Roll Controlled Guided Mortar (RCGM) provides an affordable, flexible solution to meet that need.

Target coordinates are programed into the RCGM using a portable GPS setter. The fuze is set manually to proximity, point detonate, or delay modes. Once the mortar is launched the on-board GPS acquires satellites and determines the mortar’s position and vertical reference (up).

Based on continuous GPS updates, the auto-pilot calculates corrections and sends commands to the canards to continuously maneuver the mortar toward the target. Upon impact the mortar detonates in the desired mode.

In 2012 a tactical demonstration of 16 live rounds was completed, achieving CEP of less than five meters at ranges from 980 to 4000 meters.