General Dynamics Land Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics, has demonstrated its newest combat vehicle that developed for the U.S Army Mobile Protected Firepower program.

The new vehicle was showcased during visit of Secretary of the Army, Hon. Ryan D. McCarthy, and Vice Chief of Staff of the Army General Joseph M. Martin, at the General Dynamics facility in Detriot, Mi., on 23 April.

U.S. Army leadership visited General Dynamics and BAE Systems facilities in Detroit to inspect several promising military programs that continue to progress despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s just amazing how quickly they’ve adapted, kept their workforce engaged, and are protecting cost, schedule, and performance on these weapons systems,” said McCarthy. “Also I’m very proud of Dr. Jette’s and Gen. Murray’s performance during this crisis, working on things like progress payments for manufacturers, trying to help them get access to small business loans, the managing of second- and third-tier suppliers.”

“Right now, all the companies that were closed for any period of time are reopened,” said Assistant Secretary Bruce Jette, the service’s civilian acquisition chief.

The new large-caliber combat vehicle designed to provide a mobile, protected, direct, offensive fire capability across the spectrum of terrains and operations for the army’s Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT).

The vehicles are required to be highly lethal, survivable and mobile.

The U.S. Army expects that new ‘light tank’ will be a 38-ton tracked armored vehicle capable to provide Soldiers with speed, protection, lethality and the ability to wage a multidomain battle, working in concert with other ground forces to overwhelm the enemy with multiple simultaneous challenges.

The new “light tank” will have improved armor and a 105 mm main gun.