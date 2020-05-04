General Dynamics UK, a part of the global General Dynamics Corporation, posted a video of its Foxhound adding that four hundred vehicles were delivered to the British Army.

“In-service since 2012, 400 Foxhounds have been delivered to the British Amy,” the company said on an official Facebook account.

The Foxhound vehicle, also known by General Dynamics Land Systems’ global brand name – ‘Ocelot’, integrates highly survivable V-shaped hull technology and utilises a dismountable crew pod design for different roles, including the existing Foxhound Troop Carrier, a Weapons Mount Installation Kit (WMIK)-style Reconnaissance variant, a flat-bed Utility load carrier, and a Command and Control (C2) variant.

“Foxhound is the protected mobility vehicle of choice for British Army light infantry and specialist troops on operations worldwide. Throughout its service, Foxhound has delivered high-levels of operationally-proven protection, reliability and adaptability, and most importantly extremely high-levels of availability,” vice president and general manager of General Dynamics Land Systems–UK Carew Wilks said. “The British Army knows it can trust Foxhound and the latest Public Order variant shows its adaptability to meet a wide variety of requirements for today’s modern Army.”

Foxhound has been utilised on operations worldwide, including in Afghanistan and Iraq, and various training exercises, including cold-weather deployment in Norway.

The vehicle’s low weight and tight turning circle enable it to operate effectively in urban environments where the infrastructure cannot support heavier, larger vehicles. The crew pod rests on the V-hull and is designed to be able to tilt, enabling routine repair and maintenance, or to be removed and replaced quickly by an alternative mission module.

The GD UK said that it represents, weight for weight, the best protected vehicle available in its class.