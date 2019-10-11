U.S. aerospace and defense company General Dynamics is expected to unveil an advanced variant of Stryker fighting vehicle at the upcoming Association of the United States Army (AUSA) convention in Washington.

General Dynamics will unveil Stryker A1 Medium Caliber Weapon System, the next-generation of the Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicle Dragoon (ICVD), which is currently in the theater with the Army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment in Europe.

Featuring a lethal 30mm cannon mounted on a combat-proven Double-V Hull chassis, the Stryker A1 Medium Caliber Weapons Systems was successfully live fired in August 2019. It provides a solution for the Army’s operational need for greater lethality in the Stryker fleet. This low-risk, proven solution is ready to meet the Army’s program timelines.

An advanced variant of Stryker has a remotely-operated weapon system, unmanned turret, a new, fully-integrated commander’s station; and upgraded driveline component and hull modifications, according to information from Program Executive Office-Ground Combat Systems. It was created to fill a capability gap in the European theater that puts Soldiers at unacceptable risk.

This variant increases lethality and provides 2CR the additional assets needed to defend the NATO Alliance against any adversaries if called to do so.

The Stryker is a family of eight-wheeled[ armored fighting vehicles produced by General Dynamics Land Systems for the United States Army.

The vehicle is named for two unrelated U.S. soldiers who posthumously received the Medal of Honor: Private First Class Stuart S. Stryker, who died in World War II, and Specialist Four Robert F. Stryker, who died in the Vietnam War.