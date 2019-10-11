General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics, will unveil extended range projectile that uses rocket technology at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) convention in Washington.

AUSA is one of the largest land warfare forums in the world with over 37,000 attendees from government and industry. Three General Dynamics Business Units will be at the AUSA 2019 Annual Meeting & Exposition to showcase innovation that enables Multi-Domain Operations for the U.S. Army, including the newest XM1113 Insensitive Munition High Explosive Rocket Assisted Projectile, or XM1113 RAP.

The XM1113 RAP is an extended range projectile that uses rocket technology to deliver greater thrust to a round, enabling current U.S. field artillery 155mm systems the ability to fire to a range of 40km, a 30% increase from M549A1 projectiles. This capability enhances performance and increases safety for the artillery warfighter. This round is one of the most critical components of the U.S. Army’s Long Range Precision Fires (LRPF) strategy and Extended Range Cannon Artillery program.

The traditional high explosive, TNT, inside typical artillery rounds has also been replaced by Insensitive Munition Explosive, which is less volatile and reactive to outside stimuli, such as rocket propelled grenades, improvised explosive devices and extreme high temperatures. For instance, if a rocket grenade hits a convoy transporting the rounds, the rounds are less likely to detonate and explode.

As a replacement for the M549A1 rocket-assisted projectile round in inventory today, the new projectile can be fuzed with a Precision Guidance Kit for improved accuracy. The XM1113 will provide a range increase in this class of projectiles with legacy artillery systems and offer an even greater capability with the M777ER armament.