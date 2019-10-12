General Dynamics, a global aerospace and defense company will showcase the Iron Fist Light active protection system (APS) at the Annual Meeting and Exposition of the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) Oct. 14-16, 2019.

The Iron Fist Light is an active protection system that uses independent optical sensors, tracking radar, launchers and countermeasure munitions to defeat threats at a safe distance from the defended combat vehicles. APS technology enhances force protection and survivability, especially when combined with a passive armor protection system.

The low size and weight, ease of integration, and versatile high-performance positions Iron Fist Light as an ideal candidate for the Bradley Fighting Vehicle. Iron Fist Light uses independent optical sensors, tracking radar, launchers and countermeasure munitions to defeat threats at a safe distance from the defended combat vehicles. The system provides 360-degree protection coverage for close-range scenarios in both open terrain and urban environments.

Designed to protect soldiers and vehicles from anti-armor threats, the Iron Fist rapidly and reliably detects, tracks and neutralizes anti-tank rockets (i.e. RPG), anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), kinetic energy and high explosive anti-tank(HEAT) rounds with two layers of active protection.

For optimal reliability, the system utilizes two independent sensing techniques: radio frequency (RF) and passive infra-red (IR). Upon a threat warning, a long-range soft kill electrooptical jammer engages the threat’s tracking and sensing behavior. If needed, a close-range hard kill interceptor physically destroys or deflects the threat a safe distance from the defended platform. The blast interceptor effectively destroys or deflects an incoming threat with minimal fragmentation, minimizing collateral damage or injury to nearby personnel.