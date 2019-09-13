The world’s leading provider of wheeled combat vehicles General Dynamics Land Systems has been down-selected as part of Japan’s Next Armored Wheeled Vehicle project.

Japan’s Next Armored Wheeled Vehicle procurement will be managed by the Japan Ministry of Defense.

“Japan Ministry of Defense (JMOD) selected the Light Armored Vehicle (LAV) 6.0 8×8, produced by General Dynamics Land Systems, for trial as it seeks a replacement for their fleet of Type-96 wheeled

armored vehicles,” the company message states.

The program will replace aging and outdated Type-96 armoured personnel carriers that entered service in 1996.

Kevin Connell, General Dynamics Land Systems Vice President and General Manager for Australia and Indo-Pacific, said: “It is a privilege to have been down-selected for this important program for Japan Ministry of Defense and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF). Our LAV 6.0 is a tried, tested and trusted vehicle that has been extensively used on operations and fielded in multiple configurations to meet the user’s specific mission-role requirements. We appreciate this opportunity to demonstrate its capabilities to our friends in Japan.”

LAV 6.0 delivers superior protection, enhanced mobility and advanced technologies to meet the demands of the ever-changing world environment.

The vehicle also features an upgraded driveline, Double-V hull, suspension, larger tires, and a more powerful engine to deliver significantly increased payload and superior mobility performance. Advanced electronics and sight upgrades provide improved target identification and weapon accuracy, all packaged in a turret with enhanced ergonomics and safety.

LAV 6.0 is the culmination of decades of light armoured vehicle technology evolution by General Dynamics Land Systems.

It conveys all the self-deployment benefits and sustainment savings normally possessed by highway capable wheeled platforms, with exceptional off-road mobility.